3-9-20: Rain expected Tuesday, cold front moving in for Wednesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tonight, temperatures will be in the upper 40s, with mostly cloudy skies moving into the North Country. Overnight, rain showers are expected , with temperatures hovering in the upper 40s. Temperatures and rain persist into the morning tomorrow.

Rain showers continue through the day tomorrow, with temperatures in the low 50s. A cold front moves into the North Country overnight, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-30s expected for Wednesday. Temperatures warm up to the upper 40s, with partly cloudy skies on Thursday.

Rain returns to the North Country on Friday, with temperatures hovering in the upper 40s. Temperatures cool down this weekend into the upper 30s, with mostly cloudy skies expected for Saturday and Sunday. Monday stays sunny and warm, with temperatures in the low 40s.

