4-1-20: Sunny sky isn’t an April Fools’ joke, temperatures in the 40s today

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The sun will be shining throughout the day and temperatures will remain in the 40s. A few sprinkles are possible.

Tomorrow will be breezy with highs around 50 degrees and mostly cloudy skies.

Rain showers will come through on Thursday night and into the first half of the day on Friday.

The weekend will be quiet, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

Those conditions will remain for the start of next week, with temperatures in the 50s on Monday and reaching near 60 degrees on Tuesday.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.