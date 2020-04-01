4-1-20: Temperatures will cool down into the 30s overnight, sunshine returns tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The weather will remain dry throughout the evening. Clouds will move in later tonight and temperatures will cool down into the 30s overnight.

The high tomorrow will be around 50 degrees. There won’t be a lot of sunshine, but the day will stay dry before the rain moves in at night, lasting through Friday morning.

The temperatures will be in the 50s over the weekend. There is the possibility for some rain on Sunday, but most of the day will be dry.

The weather remains dry and quiet on Monday. Temperatures could reach near 60 degrees on Tuesday.

