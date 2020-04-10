4-10-20: A little sunshine tomorrow, but windy and chilly

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tonight will be cloudy with a few snow showers and temperatures near 30 degrees.

We should see some sunshine tomorrow, but it will be cold and windy throughout the day. Temperatures will reach a high in the low 40s.

The North Country will most likely see a few brief rain showers on Sunday. The skies will be cloudy and temperatures will be in the 50s.

Temperatures will be in the 60s on Monday, but it will be a rainy and windy day. Temperatures cool down into the 40s for Tuesday and remain that way through at least Friday.

More snow showers are expected on Thursday morning.

