4-10-20: Mixture of rain and snow today, a little sunshine tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – There is a mixture of rain and snow falling today. Temperatures will reach a high in the mid-40s. The wind is going to remain active, so it’s going to be blustery throughout the day.

The weather with dry gradually overnight. Tomorrow there will be an increase in sunshine, but it will be cool and breezy. Temperatures will be around 40 degrees.

Easter Sunday will be a little warmer, with highs in the mid-50s. There is the possibility of an occasional rain shower. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 60s, but it will be a rainy day.

A cold front will move in, dropping temperatures into the 40s for the remainder of the week. There is another chance for snow on Thursday.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES: