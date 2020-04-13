4-13-20: High Wind Warning and thunderstorms today

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – We have a High Wind Warning throughout the day and the risk of thunderstorms, including the possibility of hail and heavy rain.
Temperatures will cool down overnight and reach a high in the 40s tomorrow. There will be some sunshine tomorrow, but temperatures will feel more like the 30s with the wind chill.
The remainder of the week remains cold with highs in the 40s. There will be a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the week and things will be on the drier side as we head into the weekend.
