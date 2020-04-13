WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Rain showers and the High Wind Warning will continue throughout the evening. Things will ease up a bit overnight, but it will stay windy.
Tomorrow will be cooler with temperatures in the 40s and some sunshine, but temperatures will feel like the 30s with the wind chill.
The weather will be drier tomorrow and throughout the remainder of the week, but temperatures remain cooler with highs in the 40s.
Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- 4-13-20: Rain showers continue this evening, drier days for the rest of the week
- JCC moves open houses, spring commencement to virtual setting: ‘True achievement is the completion of your college degree’
- Governor Cuomo, surrounding governors, to work together to open economies
- Brew York 2020: 5 year anniversary celebration canceled due to coronavirus epidemic
- NY death toll passes 10,000, but new hotspots slow to emerge
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.