4-13-20: Rain showers continue this evening, drier days for the rest of the week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Rain showers and the High Wind Warning will continue throughout the evening. Things will ease up a bit overnight, but it will stay windy.

Tomorrow will be cooler with temperatures in the 40s and some sunshine, but temperatures will feel like the 30s with the wind chill.

The weather will be drier tomorrow and throughout the remainder of the week, but temperatures remain cooler with highs in the 40s.

