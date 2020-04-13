4-13-20: Temperatures drop into the 30s tonight, some sunshine tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight tonight.

Tomorrow will be windy with temperatures in the 40s. There will be some sunshine, but the wind chill will make it feel more like the 30s.

There will be a mixture of sun and clouds for much of the week. Temperatures are the in 40s through Saturday.

