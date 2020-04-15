4-15-20: Clear skies tonight, but temperatures much colder than usual

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today has been quiet, but cold and breezy. Temperatures are near 40 degrees in most areas, but feel like the 30s with the wind chill.

Overnight will be clear with temperatures in the high 20s.

Tomorrow morning will be chilly with temperatures near 30 degrees. It will be mostly sunny throughout the day and temperatures will reach highs near 40 degrees that will feel more like the 30s when factoring in the wind chill.

Friday and Saturday will be quiet with highs in the 40s. Sunday will warm up a little. Highs will be around 50 degrees, but there is rain in the forecast.

Monday and Tuesday will be fairly quiet also, with temperatures in the 40s.

