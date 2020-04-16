4-15-20: Cold tonight, waking up to sunshine tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will be in the 20s overnight tonight.
We will wake up to some sunshine tomorrow. There will be a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the high 30s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with temperatures only reaching a high in the low 40s. Saturday will be sunny with temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures will be a little warmer on Sunday, with a high around 50 degrees, but that comes with rain showers.
Monday and Tuesday are mainly dry with temperatures in the 40s.
