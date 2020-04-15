4-15-20: Some sun today, but temperatures remain cold throughout the week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – There is a mixture of sun and clouds today. Temperatures are cold for this time of year, with highs only near 40 degrees and feeling much cooler due to the wind chill.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 30s. The weather stays fairly quiet and temperatures remain cold through Saturday.

Temperatures increase to around 50 degrees on Sunday, but it will be a rainy day. The rain will clear up for Monday and Tuesday and temperatures will be in the 40s.

