4-16-20: Quiet evening, some passing snow showers possible

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – There is a possibility of some passing snow showers this evening, but it should be fairly quiet otherwise. The wind chill is making temperatures feel colder than the 30s.

Temperatures will be in the 40s tomorrow with another possibility of snow showers later in the day, but the majority of snow should stay south of the North Country.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool with temperatures in the 40s. Sunday will be a little warmer, with temperatures around 50 degrees, but it will be a rainy day.

Monday will be fairly quiet with temperatures in the 40s. Rain showers may be on the way for Tuesday and should clear up by Wednesday.

