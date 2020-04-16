4-16-20: Snow showers possible this afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – There is a mix of sunshine and clouds today with highs in the 30s. Temperatures will feel more like the 20s with the wind chill. Some snow showers this afternoon are possible.

Temperatures will be in the 40s tomorrow with another possibility of snow showers later in the day, but the majority of snow should stay south of the North Country.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool with temperatures in the 40s. Sunday will be a little warmer, with temperatures around 50 degrees, but it will be a rainy day.

Monday will be fairly quiet with temperatures in the 40s. Rain showers may be on the way for Tuesday and should clear up by Wednesday.

