4-2-20: Enjoy the breaks of sunshine today, rain is on its way

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today is mostly cloudy with some breaks of sunshine throughout the day and temperatures around 50 degrees.

It’s a breezy day, so there’s a bit of a wind chill. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will drop into the 40s. There will be rain showers late tonight that will last through at least the first half of the day tomorrow.

Temperatures will reach a high near 50 degrees tomorrow and throughout the weekend. Sunday will be mostly cloudy.

Starting off next week, the high on Monday will be around 50 degrees. The North Country will see more rain moving in on Tuesday and Wednesday.

