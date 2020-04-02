4-2-20: Rain moves in overnight, possible sunshine tomorrow afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tonight will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will drop into the 40s. There will be rain showers closer to dawn that will last through Friday morning, before drying out and allowing for a little sunshine later in the day.

Temperatures will reach a high near 50 degrees tomorrow and throughout the weekend. Sunday will be mostly cloudy.

Starting off next week, the high on Monday will be around 50 degrees. The North Country will see more rain moving in on Tuesday and lasting through Thursday.

