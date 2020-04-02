4-2-20: Rain showers overnight, light snow possible for some higher elevations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures are in the 40s with a bit of a breeze this evening and will cool down into the 30s tonight. Rain showers will develop overnight, closer to Friday morning.

Snow showers are possible in some higher elevation areas, but those areas won’t see an accumulation of snow.

The high for tomorrow is near 50 degrees and the rain should recede after morning, making for a drier afternoon.

Saturday will be a sunny day with temperatures in the 50s. Sunday will be mostly dry and partly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s. There is a slight chance for rain in the afternoon, but it shouldn’t linger.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry and partly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s before rain moves in on Wednesday, lasting through at least Thursday.

