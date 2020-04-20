4-20-20: Chilly today, snow and rain on the way for tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – There is a mixture of sun and clouds today with highs in the 40s.

The day will begin with rain tomorrow before transitioning to snow showers. The wind will pick up, making lake shore flooding an issue. The North Country will see lake effect snow Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Thursday and Friday will be quiet and chilly with highs in the 40s. Temperatures increase for the weekend, with highs in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday. We will see increasing clouds and rain showers Saturday night and Sunday.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.