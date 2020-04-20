4-20-20: Quiet evening tonight, rain and show showers tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The skies are mostly sunny this afternoon.

The day will begin with rain tomorrow before transitioning to snow showers. The wind will pick up, making lake shore flooding an issue along Lake Ontario.

The North Country may see lake effect snow Tuesday night, but any snow will be gone by Wednesday morning.

Thursday and Friday will be quiet and chilly with highs in the 40s. Temperatures increase for the weekend, with highs in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday. We will see increasing clouds and rain showers Saturday night and Sunday.

