4-22-20: Lows will drop into the 20s tonight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today has been cold and windy, but we have been able to enjoy some sunshine. Lows will drop into the 20s overnight.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny in the morning and then we’ll see some cloud coverage in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s. The day should be fairly quiet, as most precipitation will remain to the south of the North Country.

Temperatures will increase into the 50s for Friday and Saturday before dropping back into the 40s on Sunday.

Monday will be a rainy day with the possibility of some snow showers. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.