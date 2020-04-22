4-22-20: Today is Earth Day and it’s a windy one

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today is Earth Day and it’s going to be a very windy one. Temperatures are on the colder side with highs around 40 degrees that feel much cooler.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 40s. The day should be fairly quiet, as most precipitation will remain to the south of the North Country.

Temperatures will increase into the 50s for Friday and Saturday before dropping back into the 40s on Sunday.

Monday will be a rainy day with the possibility of some snow showers. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.