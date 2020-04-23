4-23-20: Cold today, temps reach nearly 60 degrees on Saturday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today will be chilly and much colder than usual for this time of year, but the sun will be shining and the wind has calmed down.

Clouds will move in overnight as temperatures stay above freezing.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 50s. A couple of passing rain showers are possible. Temperatures will reach nearly 60 degrees on Saturday. Rain moves back into the forecast for Sunday and Monday.

