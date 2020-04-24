4-23-20: Quiet tonight, temperatures warmer tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Skies will be cloudy overnight with temperatures near 30 degrees.

We’ll wake up tomorrow morning to clouds and temperatures near 40 degrees. The North Country may see some passing rain showers, but most of the day should remain dry. Temperatures will be in the 50s in the afternoon.

Saturday will be warmer with temperatures near 60 degrees and sunshine. Sunday will be a rainy and chilly day with highs in the 40s. The weather remains that way through Monday.

Tuesday will be sunny with temperatures in the 50s. Rain returns on Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.