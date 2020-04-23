4-23-20: Temps above freezing tonight, warmer day ahead tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The North Country has been enjoying a sunny day with calmer winds.

Clouds will move in overnight tonight, but temperatures stay above freezing.

Skies will be mostly cloudy tomorrow morning. A couple of passing rain showers are possible and temperatures will be in the 50s.

Temperatures will reach nearly 60 degrees on Saturday. We are going to see rain on Sunday and Monday that will clear up for Tuesday, before returning for Wednesday and Thursday.

