4-24-20: Temperatures in the 30s overnight, beautiful day tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Skies will be cloudy this evening, but mostly clear overnight with temperatures in the 30s.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs near 60 degrees. Sunday will be a rainy and chilly day with temperatures dropping into the 40s. The rain will last through Monday.
We’ll get a break from the rain on Tuesday, as the rain clears and temperatures rise into the 50s. The rain will return on Wednesday and last through Friday, with temperatures in the 50s.
