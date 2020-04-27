4-27-20: Looking forward to a warmer sunny day tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – We’ll have clear skies overnight with lows in the 30s.

We’ll make up tomorrow to sunny skies and temperatures around 40 degrees. Highs will be near 60 degrees in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 60s on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be rainy days with temperatures in the 50s.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.