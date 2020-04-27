4-27-20: Temperatures well below normal for this time of year

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The morning rain will subside today, but temperatures will remain well below normal. Highs will be around 50 degrees.

We’ll have clear skies overnight with lows in the 30s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs near 60 degrees.

Temperatures will be in the 60s on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be rainy days with temperatures in the 50s.

