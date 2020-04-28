4-28-20: North Country mostly sunny today, rain coming Thursday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today is mostly sunny with temperatures in the high 50s. Temperatures will cool down into the 40s overnight.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the 60s.

Rain will be moving in on Thursday and lasting through Saturday. Temperatures will the in the 60s on Thursday and in the 50s on Friday and Saturday.

The rain will clear up by Sunday and temperatures will be in the 50s.

