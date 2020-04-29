4-29-20: Temperatures in the 60s today, rain on the way for next 3 days

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will be in the 60s today. There will be wind advisories beginning this evening and temperatures will be in the 50s overnight.

Rain showers are on the way for tomorrow, lasting through Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 60s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

We’ll get a break from the rain on Sunday before rain showers return on Monday.

