4-29-20: Wind advisories tonight, gusts up to 60mph possible

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – It’s been a windy day and will remain that way with gusts over 30mph overnight and throughout the day tomorrow.

There are wind advisories for Jefferson and Lewis Counties with gusts up to 60mph possible.

Rain showers are on the way for tomorrow, lasting through Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 60s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

We’ll get a break from the rain on Sunday before rain showers return on Monday. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

