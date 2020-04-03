4-3-20: North Country will get some breaks of sunshine this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will stay in the 40s overnight tonight. Tomorrow morning will be cloudy, but there will be some breaks of sunshine throughout the day with temperatures around 50 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly dry, but passing showers are possible. Temperatures will be in the 40s.
Looking at the start of next week, Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s. More rain is on the way Wednesday with temperatures near 50 degrees, lasting through at least Thursday with high in the 40s.
