4-3-20: Rain will clear this afternoon, looking forward to a quiet weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today is mostly cloudy with rain showers throughout the morning that will clear up in the afternoon. The remainder of the day will be a little breezy with temperatures in the 40s.

Tomorrow will be near 50 degrees with partly cloudy skies and a few breaks of sunshine. Sunday will be cloudy with temperatures in the 40s.

Looking at the start of next week, Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s. More rain is on the way Wednesday with temperatures near 50 degrees, lasting through at least Thursday with temperatures in the 40s.

