4-30-20: Heavy rainfall this evening

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – We are dealing with heavy rainfall this afternoon and into this evening. Temperatures will be in the 50s overnight.

Temperatures will be in the 50s tomorrow and rain showers will continue throughout the day.

The rain is expected to subside by Saturday, giving the North Country a chance to enjoy some sunshine and temperatures reaching near 60 degrees.

Sunday will be dry with temperatures around 60 degrees. Some rain is possible for Sunday evening.

Temperatures will remain well below normal through next week. More rain is on the way for Monday and temperatures will be around 50 degrees.

The rain will clear up by Tuesday, but temperatures remain in the 50s through Thursday.

