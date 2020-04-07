4-7-20: Enjoy the sun today, rain showers on the way

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today is mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-50s. There will be rain showers tonight and the possibility of some thunder, with temperatures around 40 degrees.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s.

Thursday will be a rainy and chilly day, with temperatures in the 40s.

The rain will continue on Friday, along with the possibility of snow showers in some areas. Part of Tug Hill and the Adirondacks may see an accumulation of snow.

The rain will subside by Saturday, making way for some sunshine and temperatures in the 40s.

Easter Sunday should be a pleasant day weather-wise. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

