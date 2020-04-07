4-7-20: Sunny skies turn cloudy tonight, rain on its way

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – There will be rain showers tonight and a possibility of some thunder, with temperatures around 40 degrees. The rain will linger into early tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures cool down into the 40s on Thursday. The North Country will see rain throughout the day on Thursday also.

The rain will continue on Friday, along with the possibility of snow showers in some areas.

The rain will subside by Saturday, making way for some sunshine and temperatures in the 40s.

Easter Sunday should be a pleasant day weather-wise. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.