4-8-20: Cold front on its way, bringing rain and possible snow in some areas

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – We are getting a couple breaks of sunshine today. Temperatures will be around 40 degrees overnight with mostly cloudy skies.

We’ll be waking up to rain tomorrow. There is a cold front coming through and the wind will pick up, which could cause a transition from rain to snow. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

There will be Lake Shore Flood Watches along Lake Ontario that will be upgraded to Warnings.

Friday will be cold enough for lake effect snow showers. Some areas of the North Country may even see an accumulation of snow.

Saturday will be quiet and dry, but temperatures remain in the 40s.

Easter Sunday will be a pleasant day weather-wise. Temperatures will be in the 50s and the day should be dry. Rain will move back into the forecast for Monday.

