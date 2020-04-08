4-8-20: Snow in April? It’s possible for tomorrow and Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today is cooler than yesterday, with temperatures around 50 degrees and mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be a rainy day, with temperatures in the 40s and the possibility of some snow showers.

The North Country will see snow on Friday, with the possibility of accumulation in some areas. Saturday will be quiet and dry, but temperatures remain in the 40s.

Easter Sunday will be a pleasant day weather-wise. Temperatures will be in the 50s and the day should be dry. Rain will move back into the forecast for Monday.

