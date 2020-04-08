4-8-20: Waking up to a rainy and breezy Thursday tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lows tonight will be around 40 degrees.  Rain showers will arrive closer to early morning, giving the North Country a rainy and breezy start to Thursday.

There are some snow showers possible for tomorrow afternoon. There will be snow showers on Friday, about 2-3 inches in most areas.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Easter Sunday.

