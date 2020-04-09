4-9-20: Did you put away your winter jacket? Waking up to snow tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – It’s windy and chilly this evening, with temperatures in the 40s that feel more like the 30s with the wind chill.

The North Country will be waking up to snow showers tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be in the 40s throughout the day and there is a possibility for rain to mix in with snow showers in the afternoon.

Weather will improve for the weekend. We’ll see some sunshine on Saturday and temperatures will be in the 40s. Sunday will be cloudy with temperatures in the 50s, but the day should be dry until later in the evening.

Rain showers will return late Sunday night, going into early Monday morning. Temperatures will be around 60 degrees on Monday, but it will be a rainy and windy day.

