4-9-20: Rain is tapering off, be prepared for snow in the morning

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The rain is starting to taper off after a wet and dreary morning. We will end our day dry, but very windy, with wind gusts up to 30mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy before snow develops toward dawn tomorrow. There will be steady snow showers tomorrow morning, leaving up to a few inches of snow in some areas. Temperatures will be in the 40s. The Tug Hill region may see up to six inches of snow.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and chilly, with temperatures in the 40s. Sunday will be a little warmer with temperatures in the 50s, but it will be a cloudy day.
Rain returns on Monday, with temperatures in the 60s.
