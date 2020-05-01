5-1-20: Some rain possible later today, temperatures remain below normal

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures are in the 50s today. Some rain showers are possible later this afternoon and evening.

Skies will be clear overnight and temperatures will drop into the 40s.

We’ll wake up to sunshine tomorrow. Some clouds will move in throughout the day, but the weather remains dry and temperatures will be in the high 50s.

Rain showers are possible Saturday night, but should clear up by Sunday morning. Sunday will be dry and partly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s.

Monday will be a rainy day. Temperatures remain well below normal for this time of year, staying in the 50s throughout next week.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.