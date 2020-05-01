5-1-20: Temperatures fall into 40s tonight, waking up to sunshine tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today has been a quiet day. Skies will be clear overnight and temperatures will drop into the 40s.

We’ll wake up to sunshine tomorrow morning, which will be the brightest part of the day. Clouds will move in throughout the day, but the weather remains dry. Temperatures will be in the high 50s.

Rain showers are possible Saturday night, but should clear up by Sunday morning. Sunday will be dry and partly cloudy, with temperatures in the 50s.

Monday will be a rainy day. Temperatures remain well below normal for this time of year, staying in the 50s throughout next week.

Tuesday will be dry before the rain returns for Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50's local weather updates.

