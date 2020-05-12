5-12-20: Rain will clear overnight, sunshine tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y .(WWTI) – This evening’s rain showers will clear out quickly overnight as temperatures drop into the 30s.

We’ll wake up to sunshine and temperatures in the high 30s tomorrow morning. The day will be mostly sunny with temperatures around 50 degrees.

Highs will be around 60 degrees on Thursday and Friday. Most of the day on Thursday will be dry, but rain showers will move in later in the evening, lasting through Friday. Thunderstorms are possible.

Saturday will be dry with temperatures in the 60s. The rain returns on Sunday and lasts into Monday. Tuesday will be dry with temperatures in the 60s.

