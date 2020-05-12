5-12-20: Wind chill making the air feel much colder, rain on the way later today

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today is another chilly day with temperatures in the 40s. The wind chill is going to make the air feel more like the 30s.

Rain showers are on the way for this afternoon and into the evening. Snow showers are possible at higher elevations. Lows will drop near freezing overnight, possibly below freezing in some areas.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with temperatures around 50 degrees.

Highs will be around 60 degrees on Thursday and Friday. Most of the day on Thursday will be dry, but rain showers will move in later in the evening, lasting through Friday. Thunderstorms are possible.

Saturday will be dry with temperatures in the 60s. The rain returns on Sunday and lasts into Monday.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50's local weather updates.

