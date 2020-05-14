5-14-20: Rain showers tonight will last through the day tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Rain showers will move in overnight tonight and temperatures will be in the 50s. Tomorrow will be a rainy day with temperatures in the 50s.

The weather will be dry on Saturday and temperatures will move into the 60s.

The day will start out dry on Sunday, but the North Country will see rain later in the day. Temperatures will reach highs near 70 degrees.

Monday will be a rainy day with temperatures in the 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with temperatures in the 60s.

