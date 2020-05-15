5-15-20: Rain and thunderstorms today could lead to severe weather this afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – We will be dealing with rain and thunderstorms throughout the day today. Temperatures will be in the 60s, but will cool down into the 50s overnight.

Skies will be cloudy tomorrow morning, but will clear to make way for some afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will be around 60 degrees.

Sunday morning will be dry, but rain is on the way for the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 60s. Monday will be a rainy day with highs in the 50s.

The weather dries up beginning on Tuesday and lasting through at least Thursday, with temperatures in the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, then warming up to 70 degrees on Thursday.

