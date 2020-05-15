5-15-20: Severe thunderstorms possible for the North Country this evening

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The rain and thunderstorms continue this evening. Parts of the North Country could see severe thunderstorms with gusty winds, so it’s best to stay inside and make sure your outdoor belongings are brought inside or in a safe place.

Skies will be cloudy tomorrow morning, but will clear to make way for some afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will be around 60 degrees.

Sunday morning will be dry, but rain is on the way for the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 60s. Monday will be a rainy day with highs in the 50s.

The weather dries up beginning on Tuesday and lasting through at least Friday, with temperatures in the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, then warming up to 70 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.