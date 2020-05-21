5-21-20: Beautiful weather ahead for the holiday weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will be in the 60s this evening, before dropping into 40s overnight.

We’ll wake up to sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s tomorrow morning. Temperatures will rise into the 70s during the day.

Temperatures will be in the 70s this weekend, then increase to 80 degrees on Monday. We’ll have clear skies this weekend, lasting through Tuesday.

Temperatures will be in the 70s on Monday and Tuesday, but we’ll see possible thunderstorms and rain beginning on Monday.

