5-22-20: Sunny day today with temperatures in the 70s

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today is going to stay sunny with temperatures in the 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight and temperatures will drop into the 40s.

We will have a sunny weekend with temperatures near 80 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures on Monday will be in the 70s. The North Country will most likely see scattered showers throughout the day.

More sunshine is on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

We’ll see more scattered showers on Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the 80s.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.