WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Sunshine continues through this evening with temperatures in the 60s.
Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight and temperatures will drop into the 40s. Any rain showers should stay south of the North Country.
We will have a sunny weekend with temperatures near 80 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures on Monday will be in the 70s. The North Country will most likely see scattered rain showers throughout the day.
More sunshine is on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees.
We’ll see more scattered rain showers on Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the 80s.
Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County: No new cases, county stresses importance of social distancing
- No new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, 70 positive cases total
- Fauci warns COVID-19 will not be eradicated, ‘new normal’ to stick around
- 5-22-20: Sunny skies and temperatures near 80 degrees this weekend
- Back to the Track: Get ready to preview NASCAR’s longest race, watch live at 3 p.m.
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.