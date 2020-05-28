5-28-20: Temperatures in the 60s overnight with scattered rain showers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will be in the 60s overnight and we’ll have scattered rain showers throughout the night.

Temperatures will be in the 70s tomorrow. The North Country will see thunderstorms that could become severe later in the day.

Temperatures will be in the 60s on Saturday and in the 50s on Sunday. There is the chance of rain on Saturday.

Temperatures will be in the 60s on Monday and Tuesday, before rising into the 70s on Wednesday. We will see rain on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

